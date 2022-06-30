Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.6% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $252.86 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

