Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enel stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,108. Enel has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Enel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.84) to €9.75 ($10.37) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.79) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($10.11) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.79) to €8.50 ($9.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.