Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 192,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,420,067 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.