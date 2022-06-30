Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.85. 4,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,627. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 141.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 70,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

