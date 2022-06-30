Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.85. 4,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,627. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.42.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.