Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Up 2.7%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.17. 6,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 273,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,654 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.