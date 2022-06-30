Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 5%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.60 and last traded at $193.79. 58,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,021,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.64.
Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,157,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
