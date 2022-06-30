Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 5%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.60 and last traded at $193.79. 58,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,021,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.64.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,157,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.