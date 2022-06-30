Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.28. Enservco shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 281,420 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get Enservco alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.