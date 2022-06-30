Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 928.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.56.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (EUBG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.