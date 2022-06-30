Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 928.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (Get Rating)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in Hong Kong and China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services; digital training related services; and key opinion leaders (KOL) training coordination and KOL training services.

