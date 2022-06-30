Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 4.1% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,374. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.91 and its 200-day moving average is $339.46.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

