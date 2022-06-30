Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $205.08. 129,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,854. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.93. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $201.06 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

