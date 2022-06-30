Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,708 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 227,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 76,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 52,653 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 887.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 131,706 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 227,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,727. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09.

