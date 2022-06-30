Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 135,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,671.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 51,908 shares during the period.

Shares of PMAR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $32.61.

