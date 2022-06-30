Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,488 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $429,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 105.3% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 278,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,260,981. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

