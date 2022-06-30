EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Down 6.9%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.93. 518,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,276,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

