Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carnival Co. & plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Sunday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

