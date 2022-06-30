Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pharma-Bio Serv in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst E. Senko now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

