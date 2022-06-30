Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 30th (AACG, AAME, AAU, ABB, ABEO, ABOS, ACOR, ACRX, AEMD, AEY)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 30th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA). JMP Securities issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS). They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS). They issued an overweight rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of 23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB). Noble Financial issued a buy rating and a C$0.60 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI). They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF). They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk (TSE:ZEN). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

