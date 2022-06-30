Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.94

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 149915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

