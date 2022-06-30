Equity Residential (EQR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR):

6/30/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Equity Residential is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

6/20/2022 – Equity Residential was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

5/26/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $85.00.

5/25/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.50 to $78.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $92.00 to $90.00.

5/17/2022 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

5/10/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $83.00.

5/6/2022 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/4/2022 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $85.00.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $71.93. 10,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Equity Residential by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

