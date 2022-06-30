Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.30.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR opened at $72.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.40. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.