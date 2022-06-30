Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.31

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as low as $13.48. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 197,712 shares.

EBKDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($38.30) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.5604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

