Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities makes up about 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 3,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,597. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

