Essex LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Essex LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth $6,798,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 968.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of IYK stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.75. 9,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,193. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.49 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.27.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.