Essex LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Essex LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,541,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 391,812 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 279,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,406,000.

FTSM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $59.38. 4,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,332. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

