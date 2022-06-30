Essex LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.55. 68,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,210. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.19.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.