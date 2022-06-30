Essex LLC Purchases 365 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 32.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

ED traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,358. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.