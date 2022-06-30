Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.00-$14.32 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.56.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.50. 2,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,098. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

