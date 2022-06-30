Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.65

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 2729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $512.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

