ETHPad 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $65,954.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $65,954.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 144.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $927.24 or 0.04593195 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00182063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00077845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015322 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

