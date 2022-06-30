European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.60

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.60 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.12), with a volume of 667356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.17).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.79. The firm has a market cap of £329.82 million and a PE ratio of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Julia Bond acquired 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,007.36 ($2,462.72). Also, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £4,979.18 ($6,108.67). Insiders have acquired 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,564 in the last quarter.

About European Assets Trust (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.