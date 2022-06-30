European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 675 ($8.28) and last traded at GBX 677 ($8.31). 396,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 204,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.34).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £677.05 million and a P/E ratio of 450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 700.66.
In other news, insider Lord Lamont of Lerwick purchased 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,663.25 ($17,989.51).
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
