Evercore ISI Raises Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $28.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.58.

SAVE opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $5,796,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 46.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

