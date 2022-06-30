Evercore ISI Trims SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Target Price to $25.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

