EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $6.11 on Thursday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
About EVgo (Get Rating)
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.