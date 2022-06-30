EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $6.11 on Thursday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

