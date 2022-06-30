Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $206.00 to $125.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as low as $91.03 and last traded at $91.16, with a volume of 8687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.85.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,376 shares of company stock worth $5,741,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

