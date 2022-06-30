Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $206.00 to $125.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as low as $91.03 and last traded at $91.16, with a volume of 8687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.85.
In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,376 shares of company stock worth $5,741,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.