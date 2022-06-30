Extra Space Storage (EXR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR):

6/30/2022 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $228.00 to $184.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Extra Space Storage was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $224.00.

6/20/2022 – Extra Space Storage was given a new $198.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/16/2022 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $224.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2022 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $156.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Extra Space Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after buying an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after buying an additional 227,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after buying an additional 116,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

