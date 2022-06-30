FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.75-$13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.67.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $383.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,641. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.06. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $326.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after buying an additional 42,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 54.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,423,000 after buying an additional 41,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 85.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

