Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the May 31st total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FOLGF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 73,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,341. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

