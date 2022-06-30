Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $437.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $102,317.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,159.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

