Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 4.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fastenal worth $36,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 614.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 468,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,399. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

