FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,351 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of FedEx worth $58,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $233.81 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

