FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $284.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $284.00 price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

FDX traded down $7.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.71. 3,674,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,847. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.93.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in FedEx by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 211,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,740,000 after purchasing an additional 65,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

