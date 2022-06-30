Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) were down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 6,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 37,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

