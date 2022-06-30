Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.08-$8.98 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -$7.52 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.11-$5.33 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.90.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,768. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.95.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 27.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ferrari by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ferrari by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ferrari by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Ferrari by 90.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

