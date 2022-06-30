Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after buying an additional 811,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.52. 230,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.