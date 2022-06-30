Financial Life Advisors Buys 30,502 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 0.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Life Advisors owned 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $674,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,029,000.

Shares of PCY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.37. 8,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

