Financial Life Advisors Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.39. 4,968,062 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

