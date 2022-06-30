Financial Life Advisors Sells 1,208 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 47,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,242. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58.

