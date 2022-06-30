FIO Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1.66 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $20.91 million and $1.66 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002859 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2,258.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 798,724,787 coins and its circulating supply is 596,054,016 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

