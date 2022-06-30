Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.71

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.71 and traded as low as C$11.63. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.72, with a volume of 25,117 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a current ratio of 25.35 and a quick ratio of 25.34. The firm has a market cap of C$396.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.68.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.77, for a total value of C$75,955.27.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

